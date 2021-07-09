Authorities investigating shooting at Thibodaux trailer park

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday afternoon in Solar Trailer Park in Thibodaux. No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made.

Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, deputies responded to the trailer park after receiving several calls about gunshots heard in the area. Three vehicles and one residence were struck several times, but no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information on this incident can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at www.crimestoppersbr.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.