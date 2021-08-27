Authorities offering $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of person responsible for Houma 14-year-old’s death

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the homicide of a 14-year-old Houma girl.

From the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office:

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the homicide of 14-year-old Taysia Folse.

If you have any information on this homicide investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc. at 800-554-5245 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (985) 345-6150.

