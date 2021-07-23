Authorities requesting public’s help in identifying bank robbery suspect

The FBI and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the man suspected of robbing the Capital One Bank at 1867 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, LA.

On Monday, July 19, 2021, at approximately 12:32 P.M, the suspect entered the Capital One Bank and presented a demand note to a teller who handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, approximately 6′ tall and weighing 160- 170 lbs. He wore a purple, long-sleeve button-up shirt with a black face mask.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 504-816-3000 or JPSO CRIME STOPPERS at 504-822-1111. Tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov