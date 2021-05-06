Authorities searching for Labadieville man wanted for murder

From the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon is again advising the general public that Ronald J. Vallejo, 30, of 187 Violet Street, Labadieville, LA, is wanted for First Degree Murder of Travin K. Smith, 30, of 133 Violet Street, Labadieville, LA. That incident occurred in the 100 block of Violet Street on April 16, 2021.

Ronald J. Vallejo is accused of shooting and killing Travin Smith and wounding two other individuals.

Sheriff’s detectives are working with other agencies including the U.S. Marshall’s Office to locate and arrest Vallejo.

Ronald J. Vallejo is wanted on charges of:

*First Degree Murder

*Attempted First Degree Murder

*Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

*Possession of a Stolen Firearm

*Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

We urge everyone to not approach this suspect in any manner if you see him but to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 526-1627 or the Communications Division at (985) 369-2912.