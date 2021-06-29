Baton Rouge man convicted of child sex crimes

Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement after his office obtained an East Baton Rouge Parish jury conviction of James Fontenot on child pornography charges:

“Child pornography is a heinous crime that inflicts lifelong damage to its victims. My office and I are committed to investigating, arresting, and prosecuting those who exploit children. I commend my Assistant Attorneys General Stephen Martin and Jeff Traylor for their exceptional prosecutorial work to convict James Fontenot. This conviction should serve as a reminder of the justice waiting for the despicable criminals producing, distributing, and possessing sexual abuse images and videos of children.”

Fontenot, who faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, is expected to be sentenced by Judge Beau Higginbotham on August 24, 2021.