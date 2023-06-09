Baton Rouge men, one juvenile, arrested for attempted burglary of Cycle World

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two Baton Rouge men, and a Baton Rouge juvenile, on charges related to the attempted burglary of Cycle World, in Houma. Davion Malik Kibodeaux, 20, Daylon Markyon White, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile, were arrested on multiple felony charges in connection with the incident.

On June 8, 2023, shortly before 3:00am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division received information that a stolen U-Haul truck was seen driving in the 5500 block of West Park Ave, which was occupied by multiple people. Patrol Deputies responded to the area and began to search for the vehicle. As Deputies arrived in the area, they spotted a truck matching the description of the vehicle, parked at a local apartment complex. Deputies immediately observed 3 male subjects standing near the truck, who were observed removing what appeared to be gloves, and dropping them to the ground.

The male subjects were detained in connection with the investigation, as Deputies confirmed the stolen status of the U-Haul truck. The male subjects were identified as Davion Kibodeaux, Daylon White, and a 17-year-old whose name is not being released. The three males were taken into custody without incident, and upon deputies searching the stolen vehicle, numerous items were located within the truck which were consistent with tools commonly used in the commission of a burglary.

Terrebonne Parish Detectives were called to the scene, and quickly determined that the male subjects were planning to break into the local business through interviews and evidence located in the case. Detectives brought the male subjects in for questioning, who were unable to provide valid responses for the investigative circumstances. Through further investigation, Detectives learned that Kibodeaux was wanted on outstanding warrants through the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, for charges in connection with the burglary of a Motor Sports business in Gonzalez, La, earlier in the year.

Davion Malik Kibodeaux was arrested on charges of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of tools for a crime, Attempted Simple Burglary, and outstanding warrants. Kibodeaux is currently jailed at the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex, where he is being held on a $75,000 bond by local judges.

Daylon Markyon White was arrested on charges of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of tools for a crime, and Attempted Simple Burglary. White is currently jailed at the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex, where he is being held on a $70,000 bond by local judges.

The un-named juvenile was arrested on charges of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of tools for a crime, Attempted Simple Burglary, and Possession of Marijuana, which was found on his person at the time of his arrest. The juvenile offender is currently jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Complex, where he is being held on an unidentified bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Detectives, which directly affected the apprehension of these offenders, and overall resolution of this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Patrol Division did an amazing job in this investigation and because of their actions, a local business was saved from becoming a victim. Unfortunately, our agency is far too familiar with this local business falling victim to thefts over the last several years, which has led to the arrest of several offenders not from this community. We will continue to do what is necessary to protect our local businesses from offenders intent on victimizing our community.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY