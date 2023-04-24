Bayou Blue Couple Arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Bayou Blue couple for cruelty to a juvenile. Ray Matherne Jr., 27, and Amber Doiron, 28, were arrested on Friday.

On the morning of Friday, April 21, 2023, juvenile detectives were called to a head start location regarding a child who arrived with a black eye that had been covered by makeup, as well as marks on the neck and arm. Through investigation, detectives learned Matherne had allegedly struck the child two days prior and that Doiron had allegedly grabbed the child causing the marks to the neck and arm. Detectives further learned the couple used makeup in an attempt to conceal the child’s black eye. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for each of them.

Matherne and Doiron were arrested on Friday evening and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Each was charged with one count of cruelty to a juvenile. Matherne was released Saturday morning after posting $50,000 bail. Doiron remains in custody, and bail is set at $50,000.