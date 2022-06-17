Bayou Blue Heroin Dealer Arrested Following Overdose Death

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an investigation into an overdose death has led to the arrest of a heroin dealer in Bayou Blue. Christopher Seely, 39, was arrested and could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

On June 8, 2022, detectives and narcotics agents responded to Mary Beth Avenue in Bayou Blue to investigate an overdose death. At the scene, investigators were able to collect a syringe and plastic bag containing suspected heroin. Through investigation, they learned the heroin had likely been purchased from Christopher Seely.

Agents obtained a search warrant for Seely’s residence. When they arrived, they made contact with Seely. During the search, they found approximately 2.5 grams of suspected heroin and various items commonly associated with the sale of illegal narcotics. During questioning, Seely admitted to selling heroin to several individuals, including the individual that died due to overdose.

Seely was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges including Distribution of Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $176,000. He is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.

The investigation into the overdose death is continuing, and Seely could face additional charges.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.