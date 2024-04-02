Bayou Blue Man Commits Robbery, Battery and Assault While Violating Protective Order

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of Zackary Fruge, 32, of Bayou Blue. Fruge was charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery, and other charges on a woman from whom he had been ordered to stay away.

Just before 5 p.m. on March 29, 2024, deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 300 block of Louise Lane in Bayou Blue. Deputies learned Fruge had reportedly pointed a gun at a woman’s head and threatened to kill her. The woman escaped and ran to a neighbor’s home, but Fruge was reportedly still inside the residence.

When deputies arrived, Fruge walked out of the residence, and deputies immediately detained him. Through investigation, deputies learned Fruge had arrived at the residence where a woman was present in violation of a protective order. He left then returned a second time, and so, the woman called 911. When Fruge realized this, he allegedly shoved her down, pointed a gun at her head, and threatened to shoot her. He then began striking her in the head with the firearm and stole cash from her purse.

Fruge was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of violation of a protective order. Bail is set at $276,000.