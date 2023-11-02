Bayou Blue Man Wanted for Simple Burglary, Property Damage

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Bayou Blue man is being sought for a burglary at a Raceland residence. Joshua Lee, 36, is wanted for simple burglary and property damage.

On the morning of October 18, 2023, a Raceland resident reported an overnight burglary at his home. Investigators found damages to a rear door where it appeared the burglar forced entry into the home. Detectives found evidence of records being pawned. They also found video evidence of the suspect with the stolen bicycle. Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Joshua Lee.

Detectives obtained warrants for Lee’s arrest for the charges of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property. Anyone with knowledge of Lee’s whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.