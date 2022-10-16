Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash

On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Benoit was riding a motorized bicycle south on Oakley Street when he attempted to cross the intersection of LA Hwy 3107 while a 2015 Ford F-150 was traveling west on LA Hwy 3107. For reasons still under investigation, Benoit failed to yield at the intersection, causing a collision where Benoit was ejected from the bicycle into the opposing lane of travel. Benoit was then struck again from the opposite direction by a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 3107.

Benoit was not wearing a safety helmet at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passengers of the F-150 and Tahoe were properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Benoit and will be submitted for analysis. The driver of the F-150 and Tahoe was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana state law requires operators of motorized bicycles to be at least 15-years-old, have a valid driver’s license, and wear a safety helmet while riding. Motorized bicycles are also required to have a headlamp and tail lamp and are prohibited from traveling on sidewalks or interstate highways.