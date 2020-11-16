Bourg man accused of extorting teenage girl after she denied his requests for sexual intercourse

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man has been arrested for extortion involving a female teenage victim. Trey Verdin, 22, of Bourg was arrested on Friday.

Juvenile detectives began investigating Verdin last month after learning Verdin had sent threatening messages to a teenage girl via social media. Detectives learned Verdin and the girl had exchanged messages for some time during the past year. Recently, he sent messages to the girl requesting sexual intercourse. When the girl refused, Verdin responded by making several violent threats to the girl. Following an investigation, a warrant was obtained for Verdin’s arrest.

On November 13, 2020, detectives made contact with Verdin at his home and he was arrested. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on one count of Extortion. Bail is set at $10,000.