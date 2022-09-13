Bourg man arrested on multiple Child Pornography, Crimes Against Nature charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Bourg man, in connection with an investigation into Child Pornography. Kirk William Bonvillian Sr., 72, was arrested for 15 counts of Child Pornography involving Juveniles, 15 counts of Possession of Pornography involving Juveniles under 13 years of age, and 81 counts of Crimes Against Nature by Solicitation as a result of the investigation.

On September 5, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) was contacted by a local Houma based business, in regard to some “disturbing files” that were discovered on a computer, that was being worked on by the business. TPSO Patrol Division responded to the business and learned the identity of the man that brought the computer to the business and secured the computer as evidence. TPSO Special Victim’s Unit Detectives were assigned to the case, and completed a forensic search of the computer, approved by local judges, and located numerous videos on the device of a pornographic nature with children under the age of 13, as well as numerous videos of sexual activity involving animals.

During the investigation, Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives located the male subject responsible for bringing the device to the business and was brought in for questioning. SVU Detectives learned that the device belonged to Kirk William Bonvillian Sr., who asked the male to bring the computer to the business. On September 12, 2022, shortly after 2:00pm, SVU Detectives brought Bonvillian in for questioning, where he did not deny ownership of the videos. Bonvillian told Detectives that the videos were obtained while working overseas and he recently saved them to the computer.

Kirk William Bonvillian Sr. was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, and remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the prompt and thorough job of the TPSO Patrol Division and SVU Detectives in this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “These types of cases tend to be very disturbing for the public, as well as tedious for our investigators. I have the utmost belief in our detectives, to bring a conclusion to this incident for all involved.”