Bourg Man Charged in Death of Lafourche Parish Deputy

UPDATE: The suspect involved in the death of Det. Sgt. Nicholas Pepper of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has been identified as 33-year-old Anthony H. Savoie of Bourg.

Savoie has been in custody at a local hospital while receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained when he crashed his Chevrolet Tahoe into Sgt. Pepper’s and another deputy’s marked units. Louisiana State Police, with assistance from the Thibodaux Police Department, maintained custody of Savoie in the hospital until released earlier today. He was secured and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and, after being booked, was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for housing. Savoie was ultimately booked on the following charges:

First Degree Murder of a Police Officer

Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Warrant for Failure to Appear (32nd Judicial District Court)

The Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office will be handling the criminal proceedings.

Original news release:

Louisiana State Police Investigate Death of Lafourche Parish Deputy

Thibodaux – On April 2, 2023, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal crash involving a Lafourche Parish deputy. The crash occurred just before 5:00 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 1 near Klienpeter Road in Thibodaux.

The initial investigation revealed an officer with the Houma Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The suspect fled at a high rate of speed. Police pursued the suspect and, at some point during the pursuit, the suspect stopped. Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect who sped off and rammed into a Lafourche Parish deputy’s unit stopped nearby.

The deputy sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.