Bourg woman accused of embezzling over $350K with company credit cards

TPSO:

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Terrebonne Parish detectives began an embezzlement investigation for a local oilfield-related company. The financial loss totaled over $350,000.00.

TPSO detectives received information that the suspect was a former employee for the company and was assigned to manage the company’s credit card account. Katie Hebert, who was laid off from the company during the month of May of 2021, was listed as the suspect. Hebert was responsible for fraudulent transactions on the company’s credit card account for the past two years. During the past two years, Hebert allegedly used credit cards in the names of employees who were no longer employed by this company. The information provided shows that Hebert used these credit cards to make several unauthorized personal charges which were for family vacations, shopping, airline flights, etc. The documentation provided showed the total amount of charges was over $380,000.00.

On Wednesday evening a TPSO deputy picked up Hebert from her residence in Bourg and transported her to the Sheriff’s Office. Detectives interviewed Hebert regarding the embezzlement allegations made against her. Hebert, who was employed for the company since 2012, admitted to making fraudulent transactions on the company’s credit card account.

Katie Lynn Hebert, age 35, 186 Lasalle Dr. Bourg, La., was arrested for 2 counts of Felony theft, 2 count of Access device fraud and 2 counts of Bank fraud. Hebert remains in the Terrebonne Parish Jail on a $250,000.00 bond.