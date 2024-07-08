Breaux Bridge men arrested in ATM armed robbery case

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a pair of Breaux Bridge men in connection with a recent Armed Robbery incident, of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), at a local bank. Gilbert Sidney Matthews, 27, and Jermonte Emeeko Hamilton, 23, were arrested on charges of First-Degree Robbery, in connection with the investigation.

On Monday, June 24th, shortly after 8:00 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were called to a local bank in the 100 block of West Main Street, after reports surfaced of an Armed Robbery that had taken place at the location. When Deputies arrived at the scene, they contacted a male victim, who identified himself as an ATM repairman. Deputies quickly determined that the repairman was approached by 2 masked suspects as he serviced the ATM, who demanded money and threatened his life with the use of a firearm. The suspects then forcefully removed several components of the ATM, and fled the scene in a vehicle. Deputies were able to obtain vital information from the male victim, and additional witnesses near the scene, who provided definitive identifying information on the vehicle used in the crime.

As the investigation continued, Detectives of the Violent Crimes Division of TPSO were called in to further the investigation. With the use of investigative databases and technology, Detectives were able to link the suspect vehicle to St. Martin Parish, and quickly determined that the same vehicle was recently involved in additional crimes in that jurisdiction. TPSO deputies continued to patrol the surrounding area of the scene, and ultimately located damaged ATM parts in a nearby area.

TPSO Detectives continued to work closely with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office in the following days, which led to Authorities locating the suspect vehicle at an address in Breaux Bridge, La., along with a person of interest identified as Gilbert Matthews. During the search of the vehicle in question, Detectives located several items of evidentiary value inside the vehicle, which were believed to be linked to the case. Detectives completed an initial interview with Matthews, who was later released, due to insufficient evidence for an arrest at that point in the investigation.

Authorities continued to systematically investigate the incident, and were later able to compile a multitude of evidence, in the form of video surveillance footage and other technological data, which pointed to the involvement of Gilbert Matthews and Jermonte Hamilton. As the investigation continued, TPSO Detectives were able to locate additional ATM parts in Terrebonne Parish, which appeared to contain DNA evidence.

As a result of the evidence complied, TPSO Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Gilbert Sidney Matthews for the charge of 1st Degree Robbery, and was later located and arrested by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office on the warrant. On July 2nd, Matthews was remanded to the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office where he remains jailed at the Criminal Justice Complex on a $5,000,000.00 bond by local judges.

TPSO Detectives also secured an arrest warrant for Jermonte Emeeko Hamilton for the charge of 1st Degree Robbery, and was later located and arrested in Lafayette, La on the warrant. On July 2nd, Hamilton was remanded to the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office where he remains jailed at the Criminal Justice Complex on a $3,000,000.00 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the TPSO Patrol and Violent Crimes Divisions, as well as the assistance provided by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and other Law Enforcement agencies. Sheriff Soignet said, “This was an extremely dangerous and violent incident, that could have ended with the loss of an innocent life. Our agency will continue to partner with all Law Enforcement agencies to ensure safety for the people of our parish, and all communities. When Law Enforcement stands united against those that intend to prey on the innocent, there is nothing we can’t accomplish, and for that, I am grateful.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY