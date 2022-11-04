Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation.

In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired “Two Brothers and a Van” or “Lee’s Construction” to repair damage to their residence caused by Hurricane Ida. In both cases, the residents were charged for work that was not completed. In one case a third-party inspector determined the work that had been done was shoddy and in need of correction, but the contractor refused to correct the problems. In some cases, the shoddy work that was completed led to new damage to the homes. At some point, the contractor stopped communicating with the residents altogether.

Through investigation, detectives developed the Lee brothers as suspects and determined they did not possess proper licensing to perform the work at the residences. Detective then obtained arrest warrants on both.

On September 20, 2022, Harris Lee Jr. turned himself in at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with one count of contractor fraud. He was released after posting bail in the amount of $20,000.

Clarke Lee was arrested in St. Martin Parish and transferred to Lafourche Parish on October 27, 2022. He was charged with two counts of contractor fraud at that time, as well as contempt of court. Since then, an additional victim came forward with similar reports as the first two victims. On November 3, Clarke Lee was charged with an additional count of contractor fraud totaling three counts in all. His bail is set at $96,220.50. He is also being held for Houma City Court in reference to failure to return a leased movable item.

Anyone who hired either of the Lee brothers or one of the aforementioned companies and the work was not completed properly should contact the Lafourche Parish Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4320.