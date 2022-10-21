Car burglary suspect arrested in Houma

On October 20, 2022, during the early morning hours, Houma Police Officers were patrolling the residential areas along Hwy 311, between Barrow St and Hollywood Road when an officer came across a subject dressed in all black with a black cover concealing his face and black gloves. Officer exited his unit to speak with the subject, at which time the subject began running. After loud verbal commands were given by the officer, the subject continued by fleeing between residences.

The Houma Police Department Officer led a successful track to the subject, where he was identified as Tanner Almond-19 yrs. old of Levron St. The subject was searched for officer’s safety at which time the Officer located a loaded, stolen weapon that was concealed on Almond.

As the investigation continued, the Houma Police Department Officer secured several home surveillance videos of subjects attempting to open car doors in the area. One of the subjects in the videos matched the description of Tanner Almond.

Tanner Almond would be transported to the jail and booked on the following charges relating to this investigation:

14:95 ILLEGAL CARRYING OF WEAPONS(FELONY) 14:69.1 ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM (FELONY) 14:313 MASK OR HOODS, WEARING IN PUBLIC PLACES PROHIBITED (MISD) 14:63 CRIMINAL TRESSPASS (MISD) SIMPLE BURGLARY-MOTOR VEHICLE (FELONY) 6 COUNTS

This investigation will continue, and the Houma Police Department is requesting homeowners to review surveillance videos in search of any evidence to assist the investigation. Homeowners are also asked to properly secure firearms, properties and vehicles to prevent becoming a victim. If your vehicle was burglarized but nothing was taken, please file a report so that the Houma Police Department can focus patrols in your area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.