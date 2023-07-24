Car plunges into bayou at Daigleville Bridge; Driver charged with 2nd DWI

On July 21, 2023, Officers were dispatched to the area of the Daigleville Bridge/ Main Street in reference to a vehicle in the bayou.

Upon arrival, Officers observed a vehicle in the bayou with the driver safely out of the vehicle. It was later discovered that a unknown vehicle crashed into the barricade bridge arm causing damages and while the driver of the unknown vehicle was inspecting damages to his vehicle and the bridge arm, a second vehicle which drove around the unknown vehicle and plunged into the bayou.

The unknown vehicle which caused the damages to the barricaded bridge arm then fled the area. Upon contact with the driver of the vehicle which plunged into the bayou, Officer suspected Alcohol use, in which test was conducted to determine the driver’s level of sobriety. It was confirmed the driver, identified as Jesus Garcia (38 yrs of Houma), tested more than double the legal limit of impairment. Garcia was charged with Driving while intoxicated (2nd) and Driving without a valid driver’s license, at which time he was transported to the TPCJC where he was booked and housed. The vehicle was safely removed from the waterway.

