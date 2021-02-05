Caught on Camera: Series of Vehicle Burglaries in South Lafourche; Detectives Investigating

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries in the South Lafourche area that occurred early Thursday morning.

On February 4, 2021, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple vehicle burglaries in Cut Off in the areas of East 85th Street to East 90th Street, as well as the area of West 123rd Street and West 124th Street. Through investigation, detectives determined several unknown subjects, all wearing hooded sweatshirts, were dropped off in the area by a dark-colored pickup truck. In all, detectives investigated more than 26 cases, some involving more than one burglarized vehicle. Burglaries occurred only in cases where vehicles had been left unlocked, while the attempted burglaries occurred when the burglars moved on after finding a locked vehicle. Among the stolen items were cash, wallets, debit/credit cards, and one pistol. Residential security cameras captured images of the subjects.

Watch video of the suspects:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or anyone with any other information about this crime, is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Sheriff Webre reminds residents to always remove valuables and lock unattended vehicles, especially overnight. “When vehicle burglaries occur here, they typically do so late at night or during early morning hours and almost always involve unlocked vehicles,” said Sheriff Webre. “That’s why it’s not uncommon to see strings of burglaries in one night because criminals are only looking for easy targets. We will certainly continue to do our job of patrolling the neighborhoods, but we are asking for citizens help to protect themselves by simply locking their unattended vehicles.”

Citizens are encouraged to develop a nightly routine, commonly referred to as the “9 p.m. Routine.” Through this national awareness campaign, the “9 p.m. Routine” encourages citizens to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock their vehicles, and lock their home at or before 9 p.m. each night before going to bed.