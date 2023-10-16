Central Lafourche High School Student Charged Amid Threats Contained in a Rap Song

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Lafourche Parish Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin announced that a Central Lafourche High School student has been charged amid threats. The student was charged after being identified as the singer in a rap song uploaded to YouTube last week that contained threats of violence to individuals at the school. No specific threat has been made concerning the school or any certain date.

On October 16, 2023, deputies were alerted to the song by a concerned individual. The song contained thoughts of violence directed at specific teachers at the school. Through investigation, they identified the singer as a student at Central Lafourche High School. On Monday night, juvenile detectives located the student, and he was charged accordingly.

After the video began circulating on social media on Monday, an old screenshot of a threat regarding an ambiguous “central” school also began circulating on social media and via private messages. The rap song coupled with the screenshot caused concern for parents of Central Lafourche High School Students. Investigators have determined that the screenshot originated in another state and referenced a different school.

Sheriff Webre said there will be an increased presence at Central Lafourche High School on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution, but there is no specific or credible threat to the school.