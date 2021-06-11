Central Pastor Cited for Alligator Hunting Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Central man for alleged alligator hunting violations on June 5 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Agents cited Tony Spell, 46, for harvesting an alligator during a closed season, and harvesting an alligator without possessing a license and tag.

Agents received information about Spell posting photos to social media about an alligator he had just shot behind the Life Tabernacle Church in Central. Agents responded to the scene immediately where they found Spell in possession of a 6-foot alligator.

Spell, the preacher at Life Tabernacle Church, was charged last spring with six counts of violating the governor’s restrictions on crowd sizes when he held multiple large services during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Spell also faces a separate assault charge after authorities said he nearly backed into a man with a school bus as the man was protesting outside of the church along the road. He was scheduled to be in court at some time in June.

Agents seized the alligator and issued Spell the citations. Alligator hunting season in this area of the state doesn’t open until Sept. 1, 2021.

Taking an alligator during a closed season and without a tag brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense. Taking an alligator without a license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Spell also faces civil restitution totaling $375.80 for the replacement value of the illegally taken alligator.