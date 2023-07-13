Chackbay Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of Douglas Baney Jr., 34, of Chackbay for child molestation.

Earlier this year, juvenile detectives began investigating a reported molestation of a juvenile that had occurred several years prior. Baney had reportedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile on two separate occasions. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Baney was arrested in St. Mary Parish and later booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on Wednesday, July 12. He was booked on the warrant for two counts of molestation of a juvenile. Bail is set at $100,000.

Due to the nature of the allegations, no further details will be released at this time.