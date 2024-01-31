Chackbay Man Charged with Sex Crimes Involving a Child

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Chackbay man for sex crime involving a child. Christopher Raffray, 56, was arrested on Wednesday.

Raffray was the subject of a recent investigation for reportedly having sexual contact with a juvenile under the age of 13 about 10 years ago. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On January 31, 2024, Raffray was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bail is set at $150,000.

Due to the nature of these crimes, no additional information will be released.

The investigation into Raffray is continuing. Any other victims are encouraged to contact Lieutenant Rodney Morrison of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4359.