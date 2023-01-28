Charter Guide Arrested For Multiple Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Metairie charter captain for alleged charter guide and criminal violations in St. Bernard Parish on Jan. 20.

Agents charged Christopher Pike Jr., 38, of Metairie, with Cast and Blast Charters LLC, for three counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations, four counts of failing to comply with hunting guide regulations, issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft. The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Pike Jr. on other charges and LDWF agents issued their charges while he was already in the St. Bernard Parish Jail.

Agents received information about Pike’s illegal activities in December of 2022 when numerous customers complained that he was taking charter reservations and not following through with the trips.

Agents began investigating the claims on Pike and found that he booked a total of three fishing trips and four duck hunting trips without the required U.S. Coast Guard license and without the required state fishing guide and hunting guide licenses.

After further investigation, agents revealed that Pike illegally charged a customer’s credit card extra money and never provided the trip, issued a worthless check to another customer that requested a refund, and also never returned money paid to him electronically for trips totaling $4,143.

Since 2017, Pike has now violated state charter guide rules and regulations 10 times with these new charges.

Issuing worthless checks and felony theft each carries up to a $3,000 fine and five years in jail. Credit card fraud brings up to a $50,000 fine and 15 years in jail. Failing to comply with hunting guide requirements carries up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail.

Third offense of failing to comply with charter fishing guide regulations and all subsequent offenses brings up to a $5,000 fine 180 days in jail. In addition to any other penalty, for any person convicted of a third or subsequent offense, the offender may only operate a vessel that employs a vessel monitoring system for 10 years after the date of the conviction.

Agents also put a court ordered seizure on Pike’s 24-foot vessel pending prosecution.

The case will forward to District Attorney Perry Nicosia for prosecution. Case agents are Lt. Adam Young, Corporal Blaine Wagner, Senior Agent Sal Mangano and Agent Heather Fitzgerald.