Chauvin man accused of choking, hitting daughter

TPSO:

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021, TPSO detectives arrested a Chauvin man for Domestic Abuse by strangulation on a minor child.

On Wednesday morning deputies responded to 211 Sunny Acres St. Chauvin regarding a minor child being physically abused by her father. The information provided was that the child came from out of town to visit her father, Donnie Neil, who she had not seen in over five years.

Neil allegedly was using illegal drugs inside of the residence every day and there was an argument because of it. During the argument the child went into the bedroom that she was occupying and locked the door. Neil became angry and punched the door multiple times before grabbing a saw and sawing his way through the door. After making entry into the room Neil hit the female in her face several times and choked her to nearly unconsciousness while banging her head on the floor. After Neil let go of her she ran to a nearby residence where the Sheriff’s Office was called.

When deputies arrived at the residence they made contact with the child. There were obvious injuries around the child’s neck and face that indicated that she was physically abused. Deputies went to the residence and there was no answer at the door. All of the child personal belongs were left inside of the residence. Deputies obtained a search warrant and the residence was searched. The child’s personal belongings were located and returned to her. Neil was not found inside of the residence; however, drug paraphernalia and shotgun shells were recovered.

Deputies searched the area and Neil was located hiding inside of a neighbor’s residence. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where he was questioned. Neil admitted to hitting the child for supposedly being disrespectful. He also admitted to using Heroin and Meth in the presence of the child.

TPSO detectives arrested Donnie Paul Neil, age 40, 211 Sunny Acres St. Chauvin, La. for Domestic abuse battery, Illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of a person under 17 years old, False imprisonment, Possession of drug paraphernalia and Aggravated Assault. Neil remains in jail on a $51,000.00 bond.