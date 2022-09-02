Chauvin man arrested for fuel theft

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man, in connection with a Theft of Diesel Fuel from a Terrebonne Parish pump station. Jessie James Lambas, 41, of Chauvin, was arrested for Felony Theft charges for his involvement in the investigation.

On August 23, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division was called to a Terrebonne Parish owned pump station on Oleander Street, in regard to a theft of diesel fuel. Deputies met with a parish employee responsible for monitoring the pump station and learned that approximately 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel was missing from the pumps. Patrol Deputies searched the area for evidence of the theft, and also spoke with witnesses in the area that named Jessie James Lambas as a possible suspect. Deputies were unable to locate Lambas for questioning but learned that Lambas was wanted for several outstanding warrants, including one for Possession of Stolen Goods.

On September 1, 2022, shortly after 6:00am, the TPSO Patrol Division investigated a Suspicious Vehicle complaint at a local business in the 2100 block of Hwy 55 in Montegut. Deputies located a vehicle matching the description of the Suspicious Vehicle travelling on Hwy 55 and identified Jessie James Lambas as the driver of the vehicle, after a traffic stop. During the stop, Deputies determined that the vehicle was in possession a trailer, which contained a large amount diesel fuel within a tank. Through additional investigation, Deputies were able to determine that a theft of diesel fuel occurred at the business, and Lambas was brought in for questioning.

Through further investigation, Deputies discovered additional evidence and information to indicate that Lambas was responsible for the August 23rd theft. Jessie James Lambas was later arrested for multiple counts of Theft, along with several outstanding warrants. Lambas was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $120,500.00 total bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased with the outstanding work completed by the TPSO Patrol Division in this investigation, which brought an end to multiple investigations in the Montegut area.

All arrested persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.