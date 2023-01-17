Chauvin man arrested for intentionally swerving vehicle to hit dirt bike on Bayouside Drive

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man in connection with a motor vehicle crash, where serious injuries were sustained to a driver. Brian James Authement Jr., 31, was arrested for charges of Aggravated Second Degree Battery for his involvement in the incident.

On January 14, 2023, shortly after 11:00am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to an address in the 6000 block of Bayouside Drive, in reference to a motor vehicle crash. When Deputies arrived at the scene, they observed a male subject laying in a ditch near a wrecked dirt bike, who was clearly suffering from a serious injury to his left leg and foot. Deputies witnessed medical aid being administered to the male by the Little Caillou Fire Department before the arrival of Medical Services to the scene. Patrol Deputies were able to speak with the driver of the dirt bike, who indicated that a truck swerved into his lane causing the accident, before he was transported to an out of area hospital for medical treatment.

Patrol Deputies were able to identify and confirm that Brian Authement Jr. was involved in the crash, who confirmed that he observed the dirt bike speeding on Bayouside Drive. During an interview, Authement admitted to driving into the lane of travel occupied by the dirt bike, with the intention of stopping and confronting the driver. Authement confirmed that the dirt bike struck the front of his vehicle before the driver was ejected from the dirt bike.

TPSO Deputies continued the investigation by speaking with witnesses on scene, who provided information that indicated the actions of Authement appeared to intentionally cause the contact with the dirt bike. The Louisiana State Police responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, and evidence at the scene indicated that Authement was responsible for the crash.

Brian Authement Jr. was placed under arrest for charges of Aggravated Second Degree Battery in connection with the investigation and was jailed at the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex. Authement remains jailed on a $150,000 bond by local judges.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the TPSO will investigate all violations of law that contributed to this incident. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the TPSO Patrol Division, as well as the assistance provided by the Louisiana State Police. Sheriff Soignet said, “This is an extremely unfortunate incident, that should have been handled very differently. Today, there is a Terrebonne Parish resident recovering from a serious injury that did not have to happen. We urge residents to contact the TPSO to handle all matters of perceived violations of law.”

