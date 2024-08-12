Chauvin man arrested on juvenile sex charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man, in connection with an incident being investigated by the SVU Division. Billy Ray McLin, 54, was arrested for charges of Molestation of a juvenile under 13 years of age (2 counts) and First-Degree Rape, for his involvement in the investigation.

On June 30, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division learned of information related to a sexually motivated incident involving a juvenile, under the age of 13, which allegedly occurred at a residence in the 4900 block of Bayouside Drive. Authorities met with the victim who provided explicit details of the sexual abuse, which had been occurring for a period of three years. As a result of the initial complaint, Authorities learned of two additional victims, who were determined to be under the age of 11. The victims identified Billy Ray McLin as the person responsible for the abuse.

SVU Detectives were called in to investigate the incident, and an in-depth investigation was completed into the allegations of sexual abuse.

During the initial investigation, SVU Detectives secured arrest warrants for McLin, who came in for questioning. At the time of his arrival, McLin was suffering from a medical issue that required him to be transported to a local hospital for evaluation. SVU Detectives learned that McLin was released from the hospital on the following day, and he was located and arrested on the arrest warrants related to 2 of the victims. McLin was arrested and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, on July 2 on charges of First-Degree Rape and Molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13. SVU Detectives continued their lengthy investigation, which resulted in McLin being arrested for additional charges related to the case on August 9. McLin has remained jailed a $3,001,000.00 bond, by local judges.

The victim’s identities are being withheld, but all victims are currently in safe environments as a result of the investigation.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the prompt and thorough job of the TPSO Patrol and SVU Divisions in this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “These types of cases tend to be very disturbing for the public, as well as tedious for our investigators. I have the utmost belief in our detectives, to bring a conclusion to this incident for all involved.”