Chauvin man arrested in connection to narcotics investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man on charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. Gary G. Robertson, 41, was arrested on charges in connection with the investigation.

During the latter part of August 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a series of increased patrols in response to citizen complaints of illegal drug activity, throughout Terrebonne Parish. During the course of the increased patrols, the Narcotics Division located a vehicle idling with what appeared to be an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat, within a parking lot in the 200 block of Magnolia Street.

As Agents approached the vehicle, they observed what appeared to be a weapon on the passenger floorboard of the vehicle, and confirmed that the male subject in the driver seat was in fact unresponsive. As Agents made contact with the male driver, they immediately observed indicators of suspected drug use, as well as illegal narcotics were located on the driver side floorboard. Agents then removed the driver from the vehicle and identified him as Gary Robertson, 41, of Chauvin, and were able to determine that Robertson did not appear to be suffering from a medical related issue.

Agents then completed a lawful search of the vehicle and recovered evidence in the form of Heroin, Marijuana, Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamines, and over $1,100 in cash. Agents were able to determine that the recovered illegal narcotics were packaged for street level distribution, and Robertson was taken into custody.

Gary G. Robertson was arrested on charges of Possession with the intent to distribute heroin, Possession with the intent to distribute CDS II (crack cocaine), Possession with the intent to distribute CDS II (methamphetamines), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, and several unrelated arrest warrants. Robertson remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $375,500.00 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the Narcotics Divisions, for their relentless dedication to bringing narcotics offenders in our parish to justice. Sheriff Soignet would also like to personally thank the community for their involvement in bringing this investigation to light. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our ability to bring offenders to justice is more effective when the community is involved. I’m very happy that we were able to make this neighborhood a safer place for our residents.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.