Chauvin man charged with stealing over 20K from elderly man

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Chauvin man has been arrested after stealing over $20,000 from an elderly resident of Cut Off. Kyle Rodrigue, 23, was arrested on Wednesday.

The investigation began on March 10, 2021, when a Cut Off resident reported fraudulent charges on his account. Through investigation, detectives found more than $20,000 in fraudulent charges dating back to August 2020.

Detectives developed Kyle Rodrigue as a suspect. On March 17, 2021, deputies located Rodrigue traveling on LA Highway 1 in Cut Off. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, and he was taken into custody along with two electronic devices he had allegedly purchased with the stolen card. During questioning, Rodrigue admitted to stealing the victim’s card and making many purchases with it.

Rodrigue was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Felony Theft and Exploitation of the Infirmed. Bail is set at $20,000.