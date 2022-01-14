Clement indicted on 3 counts vehicular homicide, 4th offense DWI in accident that killed 3 Nicholls students

On January 13, the Lafourche Parish Grand Jury indicted Joey Paul Clement, 39, of Chackbay on three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of fourth offense driving while intoxicated. Clement is accused of killing Lily Dufrene, Hali Coss, and Michaila Bowling in a vehicle crash which occurred on November 20, 2021 on Louisiana Highway 20 in northern Lafourche Parish. Clement is accused of being impaired at the time of the accident.

Clement entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment on January 14. The case is allotted to the Hon. F. Hugh Larose’s division of court, and his next appearance is scheduled for April 12, 2022.

Vehicular homicide carries a potential punishment of between five and thirty years in prison. Fourth offense driving while intoxicated provides a potential term of incarceration of not less than ten nor more than thirty years.