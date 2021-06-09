Correctional officer accused of smuggling drugs, other contraband into Terrebonne Parish jail

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Narcotics Agents made multiple arrests, including a now-former Correctional Employee, for bringing contraband into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Sheriff Soignet states that Ashley Thompson (30 years of age, residing in Houma, LA), Dyron Harris (31 years of age, residing in Houma, LA), Len Harris (37 years of age, residing in Houma, LA) and Jason Winslow (28 years of age, residing in Houma, LA) have been arrested as of this time for a scheme to smuggle illegal narcotics, cell phones and other contraband into the jail.

Through the investigation, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators learned that while working as a Correctional Officer, Ashley Thompson entered into an agreement with Dyron Harris who was an inmate at the jail to bring the contraband into the facility. Ashley Thompson recently brought the contraband into the facility and passed it to Dyron Harris. Another inmate, Len Harris assisted in the scheme by facilitating distributing the contraband throughout the jail. It was discovered that Ashley Thompson was receiving financial compensation for bringing the contraband into the jail. Through the investigation, it was learned that Ashley Thompson was also allowing inmates to take items from the commissary without paying for the items. Ashley Thompson’s employment was terminated as a result of this investigation.

Sheriff Soignet advised that the investigation revealed that another package was to be delivered to Ashley Thompson to bring into the jail. That package was intercepted by Narcotics agents and Detectives on Bayou Black Dr, taking Jason Winslow (29 years of age, residing in Schriever, LA) into custody and recovered a cell phone, marijuana and Suboxone that was intended to enter the jail.

The following arrests have been as of this time:

Ashley Thompson: Taking Contraband to a Penal Institution, Malfeasance in Office, Conspiracy to Possess CDS 1, Theft, Transactions involving proceeds from drug offense; bond set at $150,000 Dyron Harris: Taking Contraband to a penal institution, Conspiracy to Possess CDS 1, Transactions involving proceeds from drug offense; No Bond

Len Harris: Taking Contraband to a penal institution, Conspiracy to Possess CDS 1, Transactions involving proceeds from drug offense; No Bond Jason Winslow: Attempted Taking Contraband in a Penal institution, Failure to Appear warrant, Possession with intent to Distribute CDS 1; bond set at $170,000

Sheriff Soignet stated that “we will not tolerate employees of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office breaking the law. This type of activity will not be tolerated.” Sheriff Soignet advised this incident is still under investigation and asks that anyone with information to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433.