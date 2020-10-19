Couple Arrested For Over 100 Counts of Child Exploitation

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested two Ouachita Parish residents on child exploitation charges. The arrests resulted from a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Probation and Parole, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Scott Kalaquin, 36 of Monroe, was arrested on 112 counts of Child Pornography Under the Age of Thirteen (possession) and 20 counts of Video Voyeurism.

Audra Lockwood, 39 of Monroe, was arrested on 15 counts of Child Pornography Under the Age of Thirteen (possession).

“My office and I will continue doing everything we legally can to bring child predators to justice,” said AG Jeff Landry. “We are grateful for our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners who assist us in protecting Louisiana children.”

Kalaquin and Lockwood were booked at the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center.