Couple charged in Rusty Pelican Bar crash, police say

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Saturday night, May 29, 2021, at approx. 11:15 p.m. TPSO deputies responded to The Rusty Pelican Bar, 4272 Highway 24 Bourg, La., in reference to a vehicle crashing into the building and leaving the scene.

Prior to the deputies arriving at the scene, they were informed that the suspect vehicle was involved in an accident near the intersection of Country Dr. and Klondyke Rd. The driver was identified as Dustin Rogers of Lower Country Dr. He was arrested for Driving while Intoxicated, Hit and Run driving, three counts of vehicle negligent injury and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

On Sunday, May 30, 2021, after further investigation, deputies learned that on Saturday night prior to the crash, Dustin Rogers and his wife, Stacy Rogers, were involved in an altercation with other patrons that caused a disturbance at The Rusty Pelican Bar. They were asked to leave the bar. The Rogers then allegedly made threats that this altercation was not over and that they would be back. They left the bar in a white Chevrolet Suburban.

Approximately 15-20 minutes later, Dustin returned to the bar in a black flat-bed truck with Stacy as the passenger. Dustin then backed his truck through the front of the business causing the front wall to collapse. Multiple patrons inside of the building were injured, however not seriously. Dustin accelerated out of the building, hitting a parked vehicle in the parking lot and then left the scene. After proving that this crash was intentional, more charges were added to Dustin’s arrest.

On Sunday evening deputies made contact with Stacy Rogers at their residence, 222 Lower Country Dr. Bourg, La. Stacy Rogers, age 35, was questioned regarding the Saturday night incident and arrested for 2 counts of Aggravated criminal damage to property and Felony criminal damage to property. Her bond was set at $11,000.00.

Dustin Rogers, age 34, was additionally charged with 2 counts of Aggravated criminal damage to property and Felony criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $35,000.00.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Soignet want to thank Louisiana State Police for their assistance in this matter.