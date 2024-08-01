Cut Off Couple Charged with Rape and Possession of Child Porn, Weapons and Drugs

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a husband and wife from Cut Off for rape, child porn, weapons, and drug charges. Jorden Theriot, 34, and Jennie Theriot, 33, both convicted felons, were arrested in connection with the investigation.

In mid-July 2024, juvenile detectives began investigating a report of possible sexual abuse involving the Theriots and more than one child. Both were allegedly involved in sexual acts with children. During the course of the investigation, detectives obtained search warrants for two residences. During the search, they found 14 firearms with a large amount of ammunition. They also found several types of narcotics as well as additional evidence in the investigation. The Theriots were arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

Jorden Theriot was charged with two counts of first degree rape, pornography involving juveniles, 14 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice, possession of Valium, possession of Xanax, possession of morphine, and possession of marijuana. Bail is set at $820,500.

Jennie Theriot was charged with two counts of principal to first degree rape, pornography involving juveniles, indecent behavior with juveniles, 14 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice, possession of Valium, possession of Xanax, possession of morphine, and possession of marijuana. Bail is set at $1,245,500, and she is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole due to a probation violation.

This investigation is continuing. Due to the nature of the investigation, no further information is available at this time.