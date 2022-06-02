Cut Off Man Arrested for Sex Crimes Involving a Teen Girl

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Cut Off man has been charged with sex crimes involving a teenage girl. Ralph Cheramie Jr., 62, was arrested on Tuesday. The crimes took place nearly 20 years ago.

Through investigation, detectives learned Cheramie had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile girl beginning approximately 20 years ago. The first incident occurred when the girl was a young teenager. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators contacted Cheramie on May 31, 2022, and he was arrested. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrants for charges including two counts of Oral Sexual Battery, Sexual Battery, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. Bail is set at $300,000.

Due to the nature of these crimes, no additional information will be released.

The investigation into Cheramie is continuing. Any other victims are encouraged to contact Lieutenant Rodney Morrison of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4359.