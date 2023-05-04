Cut Off Man Arrested for Stealing Car Outside a Convenience Store

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Cut Off man who stole a vehicle in a convenience store parking lot on Tuesday afternoon. Eric Vincent, 36, was arrested within two hours of the incident.

Just after 4 p.m. on May 2, 2023, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stolen outside a convenience store located on West Main Street in Cut Off. A family had gone into the convenience store and left the car unlocked with the keys inside. When they exited the store, they found the vehicle was gone. Deputies later received a tip that Eric Vincent had stolen the car and was traveling northbound on West Main Street. Deputies located Vincent in the Cut Off area. Vincent resisted deputies, but they were able to take him into custody. The car was found abandoned in a wooded area nearby with minor damages and other missing items including a cell phone.

Vincent was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft, and resisting an officer. Bail has not yet been set.