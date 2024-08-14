Cut Off Man Charged with First Degree Rape

August 14, 2024
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Cut Off man who’s been charged with rape. Kevin Gisclair, 21, was taken into custody on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

 

At around 10:45 p.m. on August 12, 2024, officers of the Golden Meadow Police Department and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a rape that had just occurred. Through investigation, they learned Gisclair was in a vehicle parked on the shoulder of LA 1 when a woman in her 50s approached him to inquire about his presence there. Gisclair allegedly exited the vehicle and dragged the woman into a nearby driveway where he raped her. Gisclair reportedly choked and slapped the woman during the incident, and he also threatened to shoot her. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Gisclair’s arrest.


 

At around 1:45 p.m. on August 13, deputies located Gisclair traveling on East Main Street in Cut Off. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on one count of first degree rape. Bail is set at $250,000.

 

Due to the nature of this investigation, no further details will be released.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
