Cut Off sex offender arrested for Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Cut Off man in connection with a Child Cyber Crime operation conducted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sean Michael Geagan, 44, was arrested on charges stemming from the operation.

On June 1, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) participated in an operation to locate offenders that use technology platforms to target the youth of our community. SVU Investigators posed as a 14-year-old male on an application platform, where they were contacted by a user, later determined to Sean Michael Geagan, who communicated with Authorities to solicit the minor for sexual activity. In addition to the communications, Geagan sent explicit photographs to Authorities, in his attempt to solicit the minor.

Through the course of the investigation, Geagan made arrangements to meet the fictitious minor at an address in the 4100 block of West Park Ave, where Authorities were waiting to take him into custody when he arrived. Authorities confirmed the identity of Sean Michael Geagan after taking him into custody and determined that he is a registered Sex Offender currently living in Cut Off, La., with previous charges related to Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and Indecent Behavior with a juvenile. Geagan was brought in for questioning, where he refused to speak with Investigators, and was ultimately arrested on charges of Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

Geagan was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $100,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the outstanding work of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Sheriff’s Office for their continued pursuit of criminals of this magnitude. Sheriff Soignet said, “I am honored to say that we have an amazing group of men and women working in our agency that are committed to the protection and safety of the youth of this community. Their tireless dedication does not go unnoticed. Our agency will continue to do what is necessary to make Terrebonne Parish a safer place for all.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY