Cut Off woman accused of defrauding Napoleonville business

A Cut Off woman has been accused of stealing from a Napoleonville business by cashing in fraudulent video poker vouchers. Two other suspects were previously arrested in connection with the scheme.

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Kamie Marie Dupre, 27, of 132 West 5th Street, Cut Off, LA, on felony charges arising out of a financial crimes investigation that resulted in a Napoleonville business being defrauded.

In January of 2021, deputies were called to a Napoleonville business in connection with someone cashing in fraudulent video poker vouchers.

Detectives initiated an investigation and determined that on or about January 6, 2021, fraudulent vouchers totaling $1,082.10 had been cashed in at the business by three individuals.

As a result of extensive investigation, the three suspects were identified as:

-David Terrebonne, age 28

520 St. Charles By Pass Road

Thibodaux, LA

Terrebonne was arrested on March 30, 2021 and subsequently posted bond.

-Tyrone Q. Wilson, age 36

211 Sophie Street

Labadieville, LA

Wilson was arrested on March 11, 2021

Kamie Marie Dupre was arrested in the state of Oklahoma on July 31, 2021. Kamie Marie Dupre was transported back to Assumption Parish where she was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Monday on charges of:

*Theft – Felony

*Monetary Instrument Abuse

Kamie Marie Dupre remains incarcerated with a bond set at $75,000.

All of these suspects are alleged to have committed similar crimes in multiple jurisdictions.