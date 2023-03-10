Cut Off Woman Arrested for Embezzling Over $120,000 from Larose Company

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Cut Off woman who embezzled over $120,000 from her employer. Christi Cheramie, 50, was arrested on Friday.

In late January 2023, detectives opened an investigation into Cheramie after her employer, a Larose company, reported over $120,000 having been stolen. The company discovered irregular charges to the business checking account over the span of five years dating back to May 2017. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Cheramie’s arrest.

On Friday, March 10, detectives arrested Cheramie at her residence. During questioning, she admitted to using company funds to pay off personal credit card statements.

Cheramie was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. She was charged with Felony Theft. Bail is set at $100,000.