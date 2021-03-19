Cyber Crime Unit arrests man for Internet Crimes Against Children

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a Baton Rouge man for Internet Crimes Against Children.

Nicholas Kim, 21, was charged with Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“My office and I remain committed to protecting Louisiana’s children from predators,” said Attorney General Landry. “We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to make our State a safer place.”

Kim was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.