Defendant Found Guilty of Child Sex Crimes Spanning Generations

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced the guilty verdict of a Houma man charged with Forcible Rape, two counts of Aggravated Incest, and Aggravated Crime Against Nature. The Lafourche parish jury delivered the verdict late Thursday evening, February 1st, after a three-day trial.

David Todd, 64, was alleged to have sexually abused multiple children over several decades. Two of his victims, now adults, became suspicious that Todd was abusing another child and decided to contact law enforcement. Their initial tip and continued cooperation led to the arrest of David Todd.

Chief of Trials Jason Chatagnier, and Assistant District Attorney Morgan Gravois, prosecuted the case. Chatagnier stated, “The details of what these children endured over the years would turn the stomachs of any normal person. We felt the evidence presented to the jury proved the defendant was a long term sexual predator.”

“We didn’t ask the jury for sympathy; we asked them for justice, and they gave the victims justice,” Chatagnier emphasized.

The jury deliberated for about one hour before rendering a unanimous guilty verdict. The Honorable Rebecca Robichaux presided over the trial and ordered Todd to be remanded into law enforcement custody while he awaits his formal sentencing date.

One of the victims, who will remain unnamed, provided a written statement about what these guilty verdicts meant to them. Below is the statement:

“While our family would have loved for David to take responsibility for the disgusting actions that were endured by several victims across a span of decades of time, we are thankful that the jury weighed the facts and evidence that were presented and found him guilty of those crimes. Our family is thankful to the jury, Judge Robichaux, ADA Chatagnier, and the staff involved in trying this case. While the pain and trauma that David has caused will never go away, justice has been served with 4 guilty verdicts. Our family prays that the conviction of David for the crimes against the 3 victims who came forward will help others to see that it is ok to tell the truth and hold those who hurt you accountable, regardless of how much time has passed.”