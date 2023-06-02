Denham Springs man arrested on Home Invasion charges in Terrebonne

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Denham Springs man, stemming from a Home Invasion Investigation that occurred at a residence on the Westside of Houma in May of 2023. Tyreke Chaney, 22, was arrested yesterday in Denham Springs, La., on charges in connection with the investigation.

On May 18, 2023, shortly after 1:30am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to an address in the 200 block of Bellingrath Drive, after learning that the home was entered by 2 masked gunmen. The TPSO Patrol Division immediately responded to the address, and learned that the homeowners were unharmed, and confirmed that the assailants fled the scene prior to the arrival of Deputies. As TPSO Deputies began the initial investigation, they observed indicators and evidence that confirmed the home was the scene of a crime.

The TPSO Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) were called to the scene to assist with the investigation, and as a result, video surveillance footage from the area was captured and provided to CIU Detectives. The video surveillance footage, along with other investigative databases, assisted Detectives in identifying a vehicle connected to the case, and also provided them with evidence linking possible suspects to the incident.

Further investigations by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office CIU led to the development of a suspect in the Baton Rouge area. CIU Detectives received assistance from the Zachary Police Department, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, in order to execute multiple search warrants which resulted in positively identifying one of the suspects as Tyreke Chaney, from Denham Springs, La. An arrest warrant was obtained by CIU Detectives in Terrebonne Parish for Tyreke Chaney, in connection with the Home Invasion.

On June 1st, Tyreke Chaney was located in Ascension Parish by Authorities and taken into custody for the outstanding warrant. Chaney was later remanded to the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and he remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $350,000 bond, by local judges.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional details will be released as they become available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased with the outstanding work completed by the TPSO Patrol Division and Criminal Intelligence Unit, in this investigation. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “I’m very proud of the quality work completed by our CIU Detectives and our Public Safety partners in the apprehension of this dangerous offender. Our Investigative Divisions do an unbelievable job of not only investigating crimes but continuing to foster relationships with our Public Safety partners, which is vital to bringing offenders to justice.”

