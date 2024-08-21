Deputies Arrest Female for Pulling out a Gun on Thibodaux High School Grounds

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a 19-year-old female for aggravated assault with a firearm in a parking lot at Thibodaux High School after school hours. Tylaiah Adams of Thibodaux was arrested on Tuesday night after the incident.

At around 8 p.m. on August 20, 2024, LPSO deputies and officers of the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the Thibodaux High School football stadium parking lot in reference to a report of a female with a firearm. When they arrived, the individuals had already left the scene. Through investigation, they learned two male students were involved in an altercation when a female, later identified as Adams, allegedly got out of a vehicle and brandished a gun. At that point, all parties involved fled the scene.

Deputies made contact with Adams at her home, and she was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. She was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and violation of a firearm-free zone. Bail is set at $251,000.

The incident remains under review and investigation by both the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafourche Parish School District. Additional deputies were present on Wednesday morning at Thibodaux High School out of an abundance of caution.