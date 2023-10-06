Deputies Investigating Report of Shots Fired Near Thibodaux High School

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced an investigation after several shots were reportedly fired near Thibodaux High School on Friday night. A football game between Thibodaux High School and Hahnville High School was occurring at the time. Out of an abundance of caution, play was suspended, and all players and spectators left the area.

Following the report of shots fired, there was a medical incident involving a student-athlete. This incident was unrelated to the reported shots. There were no injuries of anyone at the football game related to the reported shots.

As of this time, no crime scene has been located nor have any victims been identified. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.