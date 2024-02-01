Deputies Investigating Shooting Incident in Gheens

Influencers: Sondra Corbitt – Sponsored ContentFebruary 1, 2024
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are on scene near the intersection of LA Highway 654 and the Gheens Short Cut Road in Gheens in reference to a shooting followed by a vehicle crash.
Two victims are in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital. The suspected shooter was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital after crashing his truck into a sugar cane field.
This investigation is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.