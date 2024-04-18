Deputies Investigating Two Shooting Incidents

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday night in Lafourche Parish. The first incident occurred on Market Street in Raceland with no reported injuries. The second incident occurred on Orange Grove Square in Thibodaux with reported injuries.

These investigations are ongoing. More information will be provided on these incidents as it can be made available.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
