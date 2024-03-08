Destrehan man arrested for burglary in Terrebonne

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed the arrest of a St. Charles Parish man, in connection with a recent camp burglary investigation in Chauvin, La, completed by the TPSO Criminal Patrol Division. David White Jr., 47, of Destrehan, was arrested on multiple felony related charges, as a result of a joint investigation with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In a continued effort to address community concerns of Law Enforcement response to the portion of our parish affected by the ongoing construction project of the Robinson Canal bridge, Sheriff Tim Soignet has enlisted the TPSO Criminal Patrol Division, along with several other divisions, to closely monitor the affected areas. As a result of the enhanced patrol operations, Authorities learned of information linking White to the burglary of a camp in the 8000 block of Redfish Street, which led to White’s capture in St. Charles Parish and the recovery of a substantial amount of stolen property.

On February 27th, Deputies were called to the camp after learning of the burglary, and through the initial investigation, were able to seize vital video surveillance footage, connected to the investigation. TPSO Detectives and the Criminal Patrol Division began an in-depth investigation into the incident, and were able to identify a suspect vehicle connected to the crime. Authorities received an enormous amount of cooperation from local residents in the bayou community, which directly affected the positive outcome of this case. The community involvement directly affected our ability to not only identify the suspect vehicle used in this crime, but helped identify David White Jr. as a suspect in this investigation.

On Tuesday, March 5th, the TPSO Criminal Patrol Division travelled to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, where Authorities were able to locate the suspect vehicle in this case at a residence in the 100 block of Annex Street in Destrehan, La. A search warrant was completed at the home, where White was located and taken into custody. During the search, Authorities recovered a large amount of property and evidence linking White to the crime in Terrebonne Parish, along with additional evidence in the form of illegal narcotics, firearms, and drug paraphernalia, which led to White’s arrest in St. Charles Parish.

The TPSO Criminal Patrol Division secured an arrest warrant for David White Jr., for the charge of Simple Burglary. David White Jr. remains incarcerated in St. Charles Parish on unrelated charges, and will be remanded to the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at a later time.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and details will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased with the outstanding work completed by the TPSO Criminal Patrol Division and Detectives, in the apprehension of White. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “I’m very proud of the working relationship our agency has with our Public Safety partners. Our Staff continue to work each day to strengthen those relationships, which I feel is a necessity to public safety in this day and age.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY